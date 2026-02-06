HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Biker's death: 3 Delhi Jal Board engineers suspended

Fri, 06 February 2026
16:17
Three Delhi Jal Board (DJB) engineers have been suspended after a motorcyclist allegedly fell into a construction pit dug by the water agency, cabinet minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma said on Friday.
 
Verma further said that strict action will be taken against the company involved in executing the project. He added that DJB will give compensation to the family of the victim.
 
The water minister who inspected the construction site after the incident was reported on Friday ordered the suspension of the DJB officers.
 
"We are suspending three officers-executive engineer, assistant engineer and junior engineer, it was the duty of the three officers to monitor the progress of the work ongoing here," Singh told reporters.
 
Work at the site has been ongoing for the last three months but the pit was dug on Thursday, he said.
 
The motorcyclist, Kamal, died on Friday morning after allegedly falling into a pit in west Delhi's Janakpuri area. The Delhi government has ordered a probe into the matter. -- PTI 

