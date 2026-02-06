B'desh: 50 hurt in violence during stir over Hadi's murder

21:12





Dhaka police used batons, sound grenades and water cannon as the protestors tried to break through security barricades in front of interim government chief Muhammad Yunus' official Jamuna residence, defying an earlier announced ban on rallies there.





Hadi, a front-line activist of the violent 2024 student-led street protest dubbed July Uprising that toppled then prime minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government, was a candidate in the February 12 parliamentary polls.





He was shot in the capital on December 12 while electioneering and later succumbed to his injuries.





Witnesses said the police in riot gear turned tough as the protestors tried to break through security barricades in front of Jamuna from a nearby sit-in demonstration, defying the earlier announced ban on rallies adjacent to Jamuna.





According to newspaper reports, the police action left more than 50 protestors, including Inqilab Mancha member-secretary Abdullah Al Zaber, wounded. -- PTI

