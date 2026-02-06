HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

B'desh: 50 hurt in violence during stir over Hadi's murder

Fri, 06 February 2026
Share:
21:12
image
At least 50 activists of the ultra-right Inqilab Mancha were injured on Friday in a clash with the police in Bangladesh when they tried to defy a ban during a protest demanding immediate justice over the killing of their leader Sharif Osman Hadi last year. 

Dhaka police used batons, sound grenades and water cannon as the protestors tried to break through security barricades in front of interim government chief Muhammad Yunus' official Jamuna residence, defying an earlier announced ban on rallies there. 

Hadi, a front-line activist of the violent 2024 student-led street protest dubbed July Uprising that toppled then prime minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government, was a candidate in the February 12 parliamentary polls. 

He was shot in the capital on December 12 while electioneering and later succumbed to his injuries. 

Witnesses said the police in riot gear turned tough as the protestors tried to break through security barricades in front of Jamuna from a nearby sit-in demonstration, defying the earlier announced ban on rallies adjacent to Jamuna. 

According to newspaper reports, the police action left more than 50 protestors, including Inqilab Mancha member-secretary Abdullah Al Zaber, wounded. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

14-year-old Sooryavanshi's 175 steers India to U-19 World Cup crown
14-year-old Sooryavanshi's 175 steers India to U-19 World Cup crown

Batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi lit up the grand stage with a jaw-dropping 175 to power India to a record-extending sixth ICC Under-19 World Cup title after a 100-run victory over England in the final in Harare on Friday.

What Sooryavanshi said after his World Cup-wining blitz...
What Sooryavanshi said after his World Cup-wining blitz...

14 year old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was named Player of the Match and Player of the Series after a smashing tournament at the Under-19 World Cup.

LIVE! B'desh: 50 hurt in violence during stir over Hadi's murder
LIVE! B'desh: 50 hurt in violence during stir over Hadi's murder

Protests in Manipur over Kuki-Zo-Hmar MLAs joining govt
Protests in Manipur over Kuki-Zo-Hmar MLAs joining govt

Thousands protest in Manipur against Kuki-Zo-Hmar MLAs joining the government, alleging betrayal of community demands for separate administration.

'His phone rang all night, but police didn't act': Biker's kin
'His phone rang all night, but police didn't act': Biker's kin

The family of a 25-year-old man who died after falling into a pit in Delhi alleges negligence by authorities, claiming their pleas for help were ignored during a desperate overnight search.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO