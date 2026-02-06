Bank employee, MNS worker argue over speaking Marathi after loan delay

21:42





Maharashtra Navnirman Kamgar Sena (the workers wing of the MNS) secretary Anish Khandagale said the family of a woman, residing in Matunga, approached him on Thursday over the delay and reducing the quantum of loan that she applied for.





The bank is located in Mahim.





Khandagale said when he approached the bank official and insisted on speaking Marathi, he refused and cited rules for doing the same.





It was then that controversy over language erupted as both sides refused to back down.





But as the issue escalated, the bank official tendered an apology, he claimed. -- PTI

