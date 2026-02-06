HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bank employee, MNS worker argue over speaking Marathi after loan delay

Fri, 06 February 2026
21:42
A Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) functionary has claimed that an employee of a nationalised bank bearing the state's name, refused to speak in Marathi after an argument over delay in approving loan to a woman in Mumbai. 

Maharashtra Navnirman Kamgar Sena (the workers wing of the MNS) secretary Anish Khandagale said the family of a woman, residing in Matunga, approached him on Thursday over the delay and reducing the quantum of loan that she applied for. 

The bank is located in Mahim. 

Khandagale said when he approached the bank official and insisted on speaking Marathi, he refused and cited rules for doing the same. 

It was then that controversy over language erupted as both sides refused to back down. 

But as the issue escalated, the bank official tendered an apology, he claimed. -- PTI

