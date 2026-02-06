AAP leader shot dead in Punjab's Jalandhar

09:58

Punjab Aam Aadmi Party leader Lucky Oberoi was shot dead on Friday outside a gurdwara in Jalandhar's Model Town by unidentified assailants, police said.

The incident took place in the morning, a senior police official from Jalandhar said over the phone.

Oberoi had arrived at the gurdwara in his Thar vehicle when the assailants, who were on a two-wheeler, opened fire at him.

He was rushed to a hospital in Jalandhar, but succumbed to injuries, police said.

Further investigations are on, they said. PTI