AAP leader shot dead in Punjab's Jalandhar

Fri, 06 February 2026
09:58
Punjab Aam Aadmi Party leader Lucky Oberoi was shot dead on Friday outside a gurdwara in Jalandhar's Model Town by unidentified assailants, police said.
 
The incident took place in the morning, a senior police official from Jalandhar said over the phone.
 
Oberoi had arrived at the gurdwara in his Thar vehicle when the assailants, who were on a two-wheeler, opened fire at him.
 
He was rushed to a hospital in Jalandhar, but succumbed to injuries, police said.
 
Further investigations are on, they said. PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Netflix's 'Ghooskhor Pandat' faces FIR over 'caste insult'
LIVE! Netflix's 'Ghooskhor Pandat' faces FIR over 'caste insult'

India Will Continue To Buy Russian Oil
India Will Continue To Buy Russian Oil

'No one can or will bar India from pursuing its energy goals as it wishes.''The US FTA wording may sound more restrictive, but the underlying reality will not undermine India's sovereign energy decisions.'

Railways Criticised For Train Speeds, Fares
Railways Criticised For Train Speeds, Fares

A parliamentary committee has criticized Indian Railways for slow train speeds, discrepancies in 'superfast' fares and inadequate punctuality standards.

'Stopped India -Pak nuclear war': Trump again
'Stopped India -Pak nuclear war': Trump again

Donald Trump is claiming he prevented a war between India and Pakistan, a statement that has been repeatedly made by the former US President despite denials from India.

How Smriti Mandhana Battled Flu To Lead RCB To WPL Title
How Smriti Mandhana Battled Flu To Lead RCB To WPL Title

Smriti Mandhana stroked a brilliant 41-ball 87 in the final against Delhi Capitals as RCB chased down a record 204 -- the highest successful chase in the history of WPL.

