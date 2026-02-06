HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
25 still left: Modi to leader who greeted him on 75th birthday

Fri, 06 February 2026
"Twenty five are still left," Prime Minister Narendra Modi told a leader who had called to greet him on his 75th birthday. 

Sharing an anecdote during his interaction with students at the Pariksha Pe Charcha programme, which was telecast on Friday, Modi said a leader had called him on his 75th birthday last year. 

"Just recently, a leader called me on my birthday, September 17. He said, 'You have turned 75'," the prime minister said. 

"I replied, 'No, 25 are still left'," Modi told a student from Manipur. 

The student, Imota K Shyam from the Sainik School in Imphal, had told Modi that he has been a great inspiration to him since childhood and he also shares his birthday with the prime minister. 

"I do not count what has passed. I count what remains. That is why I say to you: do not waste time counting what is gone. Think about how to live what is left. Now, tell me," the prime minister said. -- PTI

