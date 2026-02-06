25 still left: Modi to leader who greeted him on 75th birthday

20:55





Sharing an anecdote during his interaction with students at the Pariksha Pe Charcha programme, which was telecast on Friday, Modi said a leader had called him on his 75th birthday last year.





"Just recently, a leader called me on my birthday, September 17. He said, 'You have turned 75'," the prime minister said.





"I replied, 'No, 25 are still left'," Modi told a student from Manipur.





The student, Imota K Shyam from the Sainik School in Imphal, had told Modi that he has been a great inspiration to him since childhood and he also shares his birthday with the prime minister.





"I do not count what has passed. I count what remains. That is why I say to you: do not waste time counting what is gone. Think about how to live what is left. Now, tell me," the prime minister said. -- PTI

"Twenty five are still left," Prime Minister Narendra Modi told a leader who had called to greet him on his 75th birthday.