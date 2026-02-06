12 killed in suicide bombing attack at shrine in Islamabad

16:05

UPDATE: At least 12 people were killed and several others injured when a suicide bomber blew himself up at a Shia mosque during Friday prayers in Pakistan's capital, police sources said.





The powerful explosion occurred at Tarlai Imambargah in the Shehzad Town area of the federal capital.





The suicide bomber was stopped at the gate of the Imambargah, but he blew himself up, killing 12 people and injuring several others, they said.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the blast.





However, police sources said that the attacker was a foreign national and had links with Fitna al Khwaraji, a term used for Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).