HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

You will never be able to dig my grave: Modi to Oppn

Thu, 05 February 2026
Share:
19:10
image
They talk of digging Modi's grave, this is not merely a slogan but shows deep hatred towards me, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday while replying to the debate on motion of thanks to the President's address.

You may raise any number of slogans, but you will never be able to dig my grave (tum kabr nahi khod paoge), Modi told the Opposition, taunting them further with, "Those talking of 'mohabbat ki dukaan' are raising slogans like 'Modi teri kabr khudegi'."     

Modi also hit out at the INDI alliance, and said it was political animosity that led to the chopping of both legs of RS MP C Sadanandan Master.   

Singling out the Congress, he said the party has hatred towards Sikhs, and has insulted the Sikh community with Rahul Gandhi's 'traitor' remark on MoS Ravneet Bittu, Modi said.

Not only that, the Congress also insulted Assamese people when our government conferred the Bharat Ratna on Bhupen Hazarika, Modi said.   

The country gave an opportunity to the Congress's first family for decades, but they only misled people with slogans like 'garibi hatao', he charged, because the Congress "thinks the prime minister's post only belongs to the 'shahi parivar'."

TOP STORIES

16 killed in Meghalaya coal mine blast; several trapped
16 killed in Meghalaya coal mine blast; several trapped

At least 16 labourers were killed and several others are feared trapped following an explosion at an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district. Rescue operations are underway.

LIVE! You will never be able to dig my grave: Modi to Oppn
LIVE! You will never be able to dig my grave: Modi to Oppn

Assault on PM: 'Lies, Rubbish, Preposterous'
Assault on PM: 'Lies, Rubbish, Preposterous'

'The prime minister didn't come to Parliament.''But the BJP MP is charging that you wanted to assault the prime minister.''Only a person who has the intellect and ideology of the BJP can come up with such bizarre charges.'

How did Oppn bring nation to such state? PM hits out in RS
How did Oppn bring nation to such state? PM hits out in RS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Rajya Sabha, stating that the world is moving towards a new global order and that India has become a prominent voice for the Global South. He highlighted India's growing influence and trade deals.

India, US Trade Agreement Nears Completion
India, US Trade Agreement Nears Completion

India and the US are expected to sign the first phase of a bilateral trade agreement by mid-March, which will result in the US lowering import duties on Indian goods. India will then begin reducing import duties on certain US goods.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO