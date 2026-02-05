You will never be able to dig my grave: Modi to Oppn

19:10





You may raise any number of slogans, but you will never be able to dig my grave (tum kabr nahi khod paoge), Modi told the Opposition, taunting them further with, "Those talking of 'mohabbat ki dukaan' are raising slogans like 'Modi teri kabr khudegi'."





Modi also hit out at the INDI alliance, and said it was political animosity that led to the chopping of both legs of RS MP C Sadanandan Master.





Singling out the Congress, he said the party has hatred towards Sikhs, and has insulted the Sikh community with Rahul Gandhi's 'traitor' remark on MoS Ravneet Bittu, Modi said.





Not only that, the Congress also insulted Assamese people when our government conferred the Bharat Ratna on Bhupen Hazarika, Modi said.





The country gave an opportunity to the Congress's first family for decades, but they only misled people with slogans like 'garibi hatao', he charged, because the Congress "thinks the prime minister's post only belongs to the 'shahi parivar'."

They talk of digging Modi's grave, this is not merely a slogan but shows deep hatred towards me, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday while replying to the debate on motion of thanks to the President's address.