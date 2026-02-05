HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Tripartite agreement for Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority signed

Thu, 05 February 2026
20:03
The Centre Thursday signed an agreement with the Nagaland government and the Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation for the formation of 'Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority' within the state. 

The agreement was signed in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who said the Centre will extend all help and fulfill all its responsibilities for the development of eastern Nagaland. 

"Barring one or two points, all issues have been sorted," Shah said. 

Since 2019, we have done 12 important agreements in the Northeast, he said. 

"It has been a tradition of the Narendra Modi government that we make full effort to implement the agreements we have entered into. I want to assure the representatives of ENPO that the Centre will extend lot of help for the development of Eastern Nagaland and will also fulfill its responsibility too," Shah said. 

There should be no doubt on the Nagaland and central governments and every amount will be decided and released, he said, adding initial expenses for your establishment shall be borne by the Union home ministry. -- PTI

