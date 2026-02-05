HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Soldier shot dead by unidentified assailants in UP

Thu, 05 February 2026
Share:
22:28
image
A 28-year-old Army jawan was shot dead by unidentified assailants here on Thursday, the police said.

The incident occurred near a cold storage on the Aligarh-Agra Road when Akhilesh Chaudhary, a resident of Samadpur village, was heading towards Hathras. 

He was posted in Agra, they said.

According to police, the attackers arrived in a car and on a motorcycle, surrounded Chaudhary, and opened indiscriminate fire. 

He attempted to flee after getting out of his vehicle, but was hit by a fatal bullet injury.

On receiving information, superintendent of police hiranjeev Nath Sinha, along with the Additional SP, Circle Officer, Sadabad, and a large police force, reached the spot and carried out preliminary investigation.                  At the post-mortem house, the deceased's cousin, Nitin, alleged that Akhilesh was killed due to an old dispute. He claimed all the attackers were from the same village. "He was on his way to a court hearing when he was surrounded and shot," he said.                  The SP said the victim had come from Agra for a court appearance. "Near the Aligarh-Agra Road, some assailants suddenly attacked him. He was rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead."

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Manipur: Protests against new deputy CM turn violent
LIVE! Manipur: Protests against new deputy CM turn violent

'Mohabbat ki dukaan' leaders chant....: Modi slams Cong
'Mohabbat ki dukaan' leaders chant....: Modi slams Cong

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a strong attack on the Congress party, accusing them of being unable to accept their repeated electoral defeats and highlighting the achievements of his government.

Amit Shah launches India's first co-op ride app Bharat Taxi
Amit Shah launches India's first co-op ride app Bharat Taxi

Addressing an event after launching the service, Shah said the rival ride-hailing platforms have reduced commission and are offering many other incentives, including free rides to customers, seeing the success of Bharat Taxi during the...

Guj HC rejects Asaram ashram plea over land acquisition
Guj HC rejects Asaram ashram plea over land acquisition

The Gujarat High Court dismissed a plea by Asaram's ashram in Ahmedabad, allowing the government to acquire land for sports infrastructure development ahead of the Commonwealth Games 2030.

Raj honeymoon horror: Wife, lover held for man's murder
Raj honeymoon horror: Wife, lover held for man's murder

A 23-year-old woman in Rajasthan allegedly conspired with her lover and accomplices to murder her husband just three months after their marriage.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO