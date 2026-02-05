HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Six held for posing as Hindu seers in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Thu, 05 February 2026
21:32
The police on Thursday arrested six persons for allegedly posing as Hindu saints and begging for alms in the Kakroli area in Muzaffarnagar, officials said. 

Senior superintendent of police Sanjay Kumar said a case was registered against the accused, identified as Shakil, Shokeen, Ikbal, Sajeel, Ayyub and Hanif, under relevant sections of the BNS. 

"They were found posing as Hindu saints and collecting alms from residents," the SSP said. 

The police said forged Aadhaar cards were also recovered from their possession. 

Further investigation is underway, they said. -- PTI

