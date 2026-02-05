HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
SC modifies 2017 order, says Anurag Thakur free to participate in affairs of BCCI

Thu, 05 February 2026
In a relief to former BCCI president Anurag Thakur, the Supreme Court on Thursday modified its January 2017 order and said he shall be free to participate in the affairs of the cricket board according to rules and regulations.
 
In January 2017, the apex court had directed Thakur to "cease and desist" from being associated with the affairs of the Board of Control for Cricket in India(BCCI).

On Thursday, a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi applied the doctrine of proportionality and modified the January 2017 order.
 
The bench passed the order on an application filed by Thakur seeking modification of the 2017 order.
 
The top court considered that Thakur had then tendered an unqualified apology before it.
 
The apex court had initiated contempt and perjury proceedings against Thakur on January 2, 2017 for filing a false affidavit regarding writing to the then International Cricket Council (ICC) chairperson Shashank Manohar on the issue of the BCCI's autonomy.
 
On July 14, 2017, the top court granted relief to Thakur and dropped the contempt and perjury proceedings against him after he tendered an unconditional and unequivocal apology to it in person. -- PTI

