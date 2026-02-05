HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rupee rises 14 paise to close at 90.33 against US dollar

Thu, 05 February 2026
The rupee appreciated 14 paise to close at 90.33 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, on trade deal optimism and overnight decline in commodity prices, even as the upside remained capped as investors look for more clarity on the India-US trade deal. 

Forex traders said significant corporate dollar demand and a weak trend in domestic equities restricted the upside for the local unit. 

Notwithstanding the trade-deal optimism, forex traders said market participants are now shifting focus from celebration to verification as no official documents have been released, and neither side has formally published the final terms. 

Moreover, investors are awaiting cues from Friday's RBI interest rate announcement. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 90.52 and touched an early high of 90.06 and a low of 90.53 against the greenback. 

The domestic unit finally settled at 90.33 (provisional), higher by 14 paise from its previous close. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

16 killed in Meghalaya coal mine blast; several trapped
16 killed in Meghalaya coal mine blast; several trapped

At least 16 labourers were killed and several others are feared trapped following an explosion at an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district. Rescue operations are underway.

LIVE! You will never be able to dig my grave: Modi to Oppn
LIVE! You will never be able to dig my grave: Modi to Oppn

Assault on PM: 'Lies, Rubbish, Preposterous'
Assault on PM: 'Lies, Rubbish, Preposterous'

'The prime minister didn't come to Parliament.''But the BJP MP is charging that you wanted to assault the prime minister.''Only a person who has the intellect and ideology of the BJP can come up with such bizarre charges.'

How did Oppn bring nation to such state? PM hits out in RS
How did Oppn bring nation to such state? PM hits out in RS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Rajya Sabha, stating that the world is moving towards a new global order and that India has become a prominent voice for the Global South. He highlighted India's growing influence and trade deals.

India, US Trade Agreement Nears Completion
India, US Trade Agreement Nears Completion

India and the US are expected to sign the first phase of a bilateral trade agreement by mid-March, which will result in the US lowering import duties on Indian goods. India will then begin reducing import duties on certain US goods.

