HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rajpal Yadav surrenders in Tihar jail after HC refuses deadline extension

Thu, 05 February 2026
Share:
19:21
image
Actor Rajpal Yadav on Thursday surrendered before the Tihar Jail authorities in New Delhi, after the Delhi high court refused to extend the deadline in connection with his conviction in cheque-bounce cases. 

"He surrendered before the jail authorities at 4 pm on Thursday. Now the jail authorities will follow the standard operating procedure," a jail source said. 

The high court on Wednesday refused to extend the deadline given to Yadav for surrendering to the jail authorities. 

The counsel for Yadav, who was on February 2 directed to surrender by 4 pm on Wednesday, had told the court that the actor had arranged a sum of Rs 50 lakh and sought one more week to make the payment. 

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, however, rejected Yadav's application seeking extension of time to surrender, saying there was no ground to grant him the relief. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

16 killed in Meghalaya coal mine blast; several trapped
16 killed in Meghalaya coal mine blast; several trapped

At least 16 labourers were killed and several others are feared trapped following an explosion at an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district. Rescue operations are underway.

LIVE! You will never be able to dig my grave: Modi to Oppn
LIVE! You will never be able to dig my grave: Modi to Oppn

Assault on PM: 'Lies, Rubbish, Preposterous'
Assault on PM: 'Lies, Rubbish, Preposterous'

'The prime minister didn't come to Parliament.''But the BJP MP is charging that you wanted to assault the prime minister.''Only a person who has the intellect and ideology of the BJP can come up with such bizarre charges.'

How did Oppn bring nation to such state? PM hits out in RS
How did Oppn bring nation to such state? PM hits out in RS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Rajya Sabha, stating that the world is moving towards a new global order and that India has become a prominent voice for the Global South. He highlighted India's growing influence and trade deals.

India, US Trade Agreement Nears Completion
India, US Trade Agreement Nears Completion

India and the US are expected to sign the first phase of a bilateral trade agreement by mid-March, which will result in the US lowering import duties on Indian goods. India will then begin reducing import duties on certain US goods.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO