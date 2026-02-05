HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Prashant Kishor's party moves SC seeking fresh Bihar polls

Thu, 05 February 2026
12:19
Prashant Kishor. Photo: ANI Photo
Former poll strategist Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Bihar assembly elections, 2025, and seeking fresh polls in the state. 

The matter is likely to come up for hearing on Friday before a bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi. 

The BJP-led NDA retained power in the state, winning 202 of the total 243 seats, while the INDIA bloc bagged only 35, including six of the Congress. 

The Jan Suraaj Party failed to open its account in the assembly polls, with most of its candidates losing their deposits. 

In its plea, the party has accused the Bihar government of violating the Model Code by transferring Rs 10,000 each to women under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana after the announcement of poll schedule. 

The petition has sought directions to the poll panel to take action under Article 324 of Constitution (superintendence, direction and control of the preparation of electoral rolls for, and the conduct of, all elections) and Section 123 of the Representation of People Act against direct transfer of money to women voters in the state. 

The Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana provides an initial financial grant of Rs 10,000 to women to launch small businesses and promote self-employment and women's empowerment in the state.

