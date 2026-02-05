Police arrest 5th suspect in Rohit Shetty firing case

15:02

Rohit Shetty





The accused, identified as Asaram Fasale, a resident of Pune, was apprehended by the Mumbai police, he said.





The police suspect that Fasale provided the weapon used in the crime to the shooter, as per officials.





At least five rounds were fired at the first floor of Shetty's nine-storey building in Mumbai's Juhu area at around 12.45 am on Sunday. One bullet struck the glass of a gym located in the building.





With Fasale's arrest, five persons have so far been taken into custody in the case, an official said, adding that the search for the shooter was underway.

