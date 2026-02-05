HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Police arrest 5th suspect in Rohit Shetty firing case

Thu, 05 February 2026
Share:
15:02
Rohit Shetty
Rohit Shetty
The police have arrested one more person in connection with the firing at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's residence in Mumbai, an official said on Thursday. 

The accused, identified as Asaram Fasale, a resident of Pune, was apprehended by the Mumbai police, he said. 

The police suspect that Fasale provided the weapon used in the crime to the shooter, as per officials. 

At least five rounds were fired at the first floor of Shetty's nine-storey building in Mumbai's Juhu area at around 12.45 am on Sunday. One bullet struck the glass of a gym located in the building. 

With Fasale's arrest, five persons have so far been taken into custody in the case, an official said, adding that the search for the shooter was underway. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Police arrest 5th suspect in Rohit Shetty firing case
LIVE! Police arrest 5th suspect in Rohit Shetty firing case

'Unprecedented': LS approves Prez speech without PM's reply
'Unprecedented': LS approves Prez speech without PM's reply

The Congress recalled that on June 10, 2004, then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was prevented by the BJP from speaking on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address.

Not country I grew up in: Naseer after Mumbai Univ drops him
Not country I grew up in: Naseer after Mumbai Univ drops him

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has publicly criticized Mumbai University after being uninvited from a student event, citing concerns over freedom of expression and the current political climate.

Why LS was adjourned on Wednesday just before Modi's speech
Why LS was adjourned on Wednesday just before Modi's speech

The prime minister is now expected to speak on Thursday in the Rajya Sabha, where the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address has taken place without any disruption.

SC to hear PIL on election-time freebies by political parties
SC to hear PIL on election-time freebies by political parties

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in March seeking action against political parties that promise or distribute 'irrational freebies' before elections. The PIL argues that such practices unduly...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO