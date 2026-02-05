HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
PM expresses grief over Meghalaya mine blast tragedy, announces ex-gratia

Thu, 05 February 2026
22:08
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed grief over the coal mine explosion in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district that left at least 16 labourers dead, and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the family of the deceased people. 

"Pained by the mishap in East Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) quoted Modi as saying in a post on X. 

Modi announced that an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be provided to the next of kin of each deceased, while the injured would be given Rs 50,000. 

At least 16 labourers were killed in an explosion at a suspected illegal coal mine in the Thangsku area of East Jaintia Hills district on Thursday morning, police said, adding that one person was injured. -- PTI

