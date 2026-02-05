HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Pakistan PM breaks silence on boycotting T20 WC clash against India

Thu, 05 February 2026
Share:
09:27
image
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reiterated the country's decision to boycott its T20 World Cup match against India, saying the country has taken a "clear stand" for the February 15 match in Sri Lanka, reported Dawn.
 
 "We have taken a clear stand regarding the T20 World Cup that we will not play the match against India," Pakistan PM said while addressing the federal cabinet in Islamabad.
 
 Shehbaz Sharif added that they have decided to boycott the India match after careful assessment and called for an appropriate decision.
 
 "There should be no politics in sports," he said. "We have taken this stand after deliberating on it carefully," he said, calling it an "appropriate decision".
 
Earlier, Pakistan decided to boycott its T20 World Cup group-stage match against India in Colombo on February 15 after the Pakistan government posted on X that their cricket team "shall not take the field" in the match against India without providing any reason.

Following the Pakistan Government's decision, the International Cricket Council (ICC) issued a statement saying that "selective participation" is not fair to the "fundamental premise of a global sporting event" and that it expects the PCB to explore a mutually acceptable resolution that protects the interests of all stakeholders.
 
ICC said in a release that it has noted the Government of Pakistan's statement regarding the decision to instruct its national team to selectively participate in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Mumbai-Pune Expressway traffic resumes after 33 hours
LIVE! Mumbai-Pune Expressway traffic resumes after 33 hours

'We will not play match against India': Pakistan PM Sharif
'We will not play match against India': Pakistan PM Sharif

The Pakistan government said it has granted approval to the Pakistan cricket team to take part in the tournament but said the team "shall not take the field" for the February 15 fixture against India in Colombo.

What Ajit Pawar said in last phone call just before death
What Ajit Pawar said in last phone call just before death

Ajit Pawar and four other persons on board a chartered aircraft were killed when it crashed barely 200 metres from the edge of a tabletop runway at Baramati airport in Pune district on January 28.

UK regulator seeks details on Air India fuel switch incident
UK regulator seeks details on Air India fuel switch incident

The UK's Civil Aviation Authority is investigating a fuel control switch issue on an Air India Boeing 787-8 at Heathrow Airport. The incident occurred before a flight to Bengaluru, prompting scrutiny from both UK and Indian aviation...

India free to buy oil from any country: Russia amid US claims
India free to buy oil from any country: Russia amid US claims

The Kremlin has stated that India is free to purchase oil from any country, dismissing claims that India agreed to reduce Russian oil imports. Russia maintains that energy trade with India benefits both nations and contributes to...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO