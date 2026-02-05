HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Pakistan army official killed in drone attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Thu, 05 February 2026
A Pakistan army captain was killed and a soldier injured in a drone attack on a security check post in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday, local police said.

Captain Abbas Khan was killed while Sepoy Farhan was injured in the attack on the check post in the Akakhel Mumandai area of Bara tehsil, Khyber district, police added. 

Security forces have launched an investigation into the attack while imposing a high alert in the area. 

The funeral prayers of Captain Abbas Khan were offered in Peshawar in the evening. Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Sohail Afridi and a large number of senior civil and military officials attended the prayers. -- PTI  

