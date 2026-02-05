HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Our flight is booked: Suryakumar on India's T20WC match against Pak

Thu, 05 February 2026
16:20
India skipper Suryakumar Yadav on Thursday said his team will travel to Colombo for its ICC T20 World Cup match against Pakistan even though the neighbouring country has announced a boycott of the game.
 
India are scheduled to face the arch-rivals in February 15 but Pakistan's cricket team has been told by its government to skip the game after Bangladesh were replaced by Scotland for refusing to play in India on account of "security concerns".
 
"I feel their decision is not in my control. I wish I could take their decisions call but it is their call. We had played in the Asia Cup as well and we played them three times," Suryakumar said during the pre-tournament captains' press meet here.
 
The World Cup begins on Saturday and India will take on USA in its opening match on the same evening . 
 
"Our mindset is pretty clear. We have not said no (to playing against Pakistan). They have. ICC has given the fixture. Our flight is booked and we are going there (to Colombo)," 
 
"The team discussion is that we are playing first on February 7, then we will go there," he added. 
 
"We played some good cricket against them. We have been told that the game is on 15th, the game is at a neutral venue and if we get an opportunity we will play. It's a difficult call for them (Pakistani players) as well," he observed. -- PTI 

