Our energy spent on correcting mistakes of the past: Modi

Thu, 05 February 2026
17:39
In Rajya Sabha on Thursday, PM Modi says, "A significant part of our energy is being spent on correcting the mistakes of the past. It takes great effort to erase the image that was created in the minds of the world during that period, they left things in such a damaged state. 

"That is why we have placed strong emphasis on future-ready policies. Today, the country is being governed on the basis of policy and strategy. Global trust in India is growing. Guided by the mantra of 'reform, perform, transform,' we have moved forward, and the reality today is that the nation has boarded the Reform Express. 

"The first quarter of the 21st century has completed. But this second quarter is decisive just like the second quarter of India's freedom struggle in the last century was. I can clearly see that in the direction of building Viksit Bharat, this second quarter is going to be equally capable. 

"...India is signing future-ready trade deals with several countries. In the past few days, we signed trade deals with 9 big and important countries of the world. Mother of all deals with 27 countries, with European Union is one of them...

"Today, India is a trusted partner of several nations and we are playing our role towards welfare of the world. Today, the entire world speaks of Global South but as the main character of that discussion, today India has emerged as a strong voice of Global South on global platforms."

LIVE! Big insult to President of India, says Modi in RS
Assault on PM: 'Lies, Rubbish, Preposterous'
'The prime minister didn't come to Parliament.''But the BJP MP is charging that you wanted to assault the prime minister.''Only a person who has the intellect and ideology of the BJP can come up with such bizarre charges.'

How did Oppn bring nation to such state? PM hits out in RS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Rajya Sabha, stating that the world is moving towards a new global order and that India has become a prominent voice for the Global South. He highlighted India's growing influence and trade deals.

India, US Trade Agreement Nears Completion
India and the US are expected to sign the first phase of a bilateral trade agreement by mid-March, which will result in the US lowering import duties on Indian goods. India will then begin reducing import duties on certain US goods.

Gym owner Mohammed Deepak turns down Rs 2 lakh reward
A gym owner in Kotdwar, India, unexpectedly gained national attention after standing up to Bajrang Dal activists who were pressuring a shopkeeper to change his store's name. He has since become a social media celebrity.

