Our energy spent on correcting mistakes of the past: Modi





"The first quarter of the 21st century has completed. But this second quarter is decisive just like the second quarter of India's freedom struggle in the last century was. I can clearly see that in the direction of building Viksit Bharat, this second quarter is going to be equally capable.





"...India is signing future-ready trade deals with several countries. In the past few days, we signed trade deals with 9 big and important countries of the world. Mother of all deals with 27 countries, with European Union is one of them...





"Today, India is a trusted partner of several nations and we are playing our role towards welfare of the world. Today, the entire world speaks of Global South but as the main character of that discussion, today India has emerged as a strong voice of Global South on global platforms."

"That is why we have placed strong emphasis on future-ready policies. Today, the country is being governed on the basis of policy and strategy. Global trust in India is growing. Guided by the mantra of 'reform, perform, transform,' we have moved forward, and the reality today is that the nation has boarded the Reform Express.