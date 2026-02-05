HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Missing 'saroops': SAD chief dares Punjab DGP to file FIR against him

Thu, 05 February 2026
23:14
SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal/File image
SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal/File image
SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday dared the Punjab DGP to lodge an FIR against him as he accused the Bhagwant Mann government of misusing police to target the party leadership under the garb of ongoing investigation into the missing 'saroops' (sacred copies) of the Guru Granth Sahib case. 

SAD's core committee members led by Badal on Thursday reached the office of director general of police Gaurav Yadav in Chandigarh and expressed their displeasure for allegedly harassing party leaders and workers.

They went to the DGP office immediately after holding the party's core committee meeting in Chandigarh.

As the senior leaders of the party were meeting the DGP, several party workers gathered outside the Punjab Police headquarters and raised slogans against the AAP government.

The Chandigarh Police deployed personnel outside the Punjab Police headquarters in the wake of a gathering of Akali leaders and workers.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the DGP, Badal accused the AAP government of misusing police to register false cases against Akali workers.

He said the police job was to maintain law and order, take action against gangsters but the government here turned it into its "private army" for registering false cases and arresting anyone whom it wants.

Badal alleged that the AAP government is using the ongoing investigation into the 328 missing 'saroops' (sacred copies) of the Guru Granth Sahib matter to "target" the Akali leadership.

"They are not probing the 'saroops' matter. They are targeting how to arrest Sukhbir Badal," alleged the SAD chief. -- PTI

