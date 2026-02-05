Merchant navy official from Odisha 'missing' from vessel near Mauritius

22:18





The missing seafarer has been identified as Sarthak Mahapatra, a native of Kespur in Bhadrak district.





Mahapatra has been working with a private shipping company since July 2025.





According to his mother, Rashmita Mohapatra, the vessel had sailed from China to West Africa and was returning to China via Singapore.





"Sarthak spoke to me and other family members and friends on February 2," she said.





"We are devastated at his disappearance and request the central and state governments to intervene urgently. We have sent emails appealing to the Odisha government to rescue my son and bring him back home safely," she said. -- PTI

A merchant navy official from Odisha's Bhadrak district has allegedly gone missing while on duty aboard a vessel near Mauritius on February 3, prompting his family to seek urgent intervention from the Centre and the state government, officials said.