HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Karnataka Cabinet defers discussion on SIR

Thu, 05 February 2026
Share:
23:23
image
The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday deferred discussions on the SIR of electoral rolls in the state. 

Special Intensive Revision is an exercise undertaken by the Election Commission of India to ensure that all the eligible Indian citizens are inducted in the electoral roll and no ineligible voters are included in it. 

Briefing reporters, state law and parliamentary affairs minister H K Patil said, "The discussion on SIR was deferred." He added that mapping process of electors has begun though the EC is yet to declare or order for SIR. 

"The preliminary things have also been done, which means the preparations have been done," Patil said. The Karnataka Police (Amendment) Bill, 2026 also got cabinet's approval, the minister said. 

He explained that the amendment was required to empower the Police Establishment Board (PEB) to transfer police officers who are accused of dereliction of duty, negligence and misconduct. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Air India flight aborts Jaipur landing, lands safely on retry
LIVE! Air India flight aborts Jaipur landing, lands safely on retry

Mandhana Magic Fires RCB To Second WPL Crown
Mandhana Magic Fires RCB To Second WPL Crown

Smriti Mandhana and Georgia Voll put on a batting masterclass as RCB steamrolled Delhi Capitals by six wickets to clinch their second WPL title at the BCA stadium in Vadodara.

Energy security first: India refutes Trump's Russian oil claim
Energy security first: India refutes Trump's Russian oil claim

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India's energy decisions are guided by national interest.

Had info Cong could carry out 'unexpected act': Birla
Had info Cong could carry out 'unexpected act': Birla

The Speaker thanked Modi for acceding to his request and avoiding unpleasant scenes in the Lok Sabha by not coming to the House on Wednesday.

16 killed in Meghalaya coal mine blast; several trapped
16 killed in Meghalaya coal mine blast; several trapped

At least 16 labourers were killed and several others are feared trapped following an explosion at an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district. Rescue operations are underway.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO