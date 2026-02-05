HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India rejects Trump claim on halting Russian oil buy

Thu, 05 February 2026
20:10
Amid US President Donald Trump's claim that India has agreed to halt purchases of Russian oil, the ministry of external affairs on Thursday reiterated that ensuring energy security for its 1.4 billion people remains the top priority for the Government of India, especially amid evolving global energy dynamics. 

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India's energy decisions are guided by national interest. 

"In so far as India's energy security or sourcing is confirmed, the government has publicly on several occasions, including me here, stated that ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion is the supreme priority of the government," Jaiswal said. 

He further outlined the government's strategy, adding, "Diversifying our energy sourcing in keeping with objective market conditions and evolving international dynamics is at the core of our strategy to ensure this. All of India's decisions are taken and will be taken with this in mind." 

Trump made the remarks following the announcement of the India-US trade deal, claiming that New Delhi would stop buying Russian oil and shift toward increased purchases from the United States and Venezuela. -- ANI

