Firing at Rohit Shetty's residence: 5 accused get police custody till Feb 11

Thu, 05 February 2026
19:40
A court in Mumbai on Thursday remanded five accused, arrested in connection with firing at filmmaker Rohit Shetty's residence, to police custody till February 11. 

The police told the court that the accused were working under the instructions of Shubham Lonkar, a Lawrence Bishnoi gang member, who is a wanted accused in the case. 

The police have so far arrested five persons in connection with the case. 

While Aditya Gayaki (19), Siddharth Yenpure (20), Samarth Pomaji (18) and Swapnil Sakat (23) were arrested on Sunday, one Asaram Fasale was held on Thursday. 

A pistol, three magazines and an air gun have been recovered from one of the accused. 

All of them were produced before a magistrate's court in Mumbai.

