'Death is better': New details in UP sisters' suicide

Thu, 05 February 2026
11:44
A nine-page pocket diary recovered from the room of three minor sisters who died by suicide in Ghaziabad has offered a glimpse into their inner world, marked by an intense attachment to the Korean culture and anguish over family strife, police said on Thursday.

The sisters -- Nishika (16), Prachi (14) and Pakhi (12) -- jumped from the ninth floor of Bharat City Society in the Teela Mod police station area on Wednesday, officials said.

According to the police, the diary contains repeated references to the girls' love for Korea and what they described as attempts by the family to make them give it up. 

"We love Korean. Love, love, love," the diary states, calling itself a "true life story" and urging readers to believe what is written in it.

The note alleges that their parents were opposed to their interests and future choices, including marriage. "You tried to make us give up Korean. Korean was our life You expected our marriage to an Indian, that can never happen," the diary says. 
It also mentions physical punishment and ends with an apology addressed to their father. "Death is better for us then your beatings. That is why we are committing suicide... Sorry Papa." 
"The pocket diary has been taken into custody and the matter is being investigated," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Trans-Hindon) Nimish Patil said. "We are examining the circumstances in which the diary was written and all related aspects," he said.

On the condition of anonymity, an office-bearer of the residents' body said the girls' father, Chetan, had been under severe financial stress after incurring heavy losses in the stock market. 

He allegedly lost more than Rs 2 crore and, at one point, sold a mobile phone to pay the electricity bill, the person said, adding that the financial crunch had led to frequent clashes at home. -- PTI

