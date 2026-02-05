HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Coaching classes teacher held for sexually harassing minor girl in Maha

Thu, 05 February 2026
23:49
A private coaching classes teacher in Latur was arrested on Thursday for allegedly sexually harassing a 13-year-old student, a police official said. 

As per the complaint, the victim was harassed since April 13 last year by accused Amit Yadav, a science teacher who runs coaching classes, the Shivaji Nagar police station official said. 

"He contacted the minor girl on a messaging platform, made inappropriate comments and asked her to enter into a relationship with him. He pestered her with such messages, and also threatened her when she refused to reply. In June last year, he stopped her after class and inappropriately touched her," the official said. 

The girl mustered the courage to approach police after she confided in a friend, who encouraged her to speak out, the official said. 

"She and her friend eventually approached the school counsellor, who contacted the victim's parents and accompanied them to Shivaji Nagar police station. Yadav was arrested under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for sexual harassment and other offences," said inspector Abhishek Shinde. -- PTI 

