BSE Sensex top losers today

Thu, 05 February 2026
23:40
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty halted their three-day rally to close with deep cuts on Thursday, in line with bearish global markets, as participants turned cautious ahead of the RBI policy announcement amid geopolitical uncertainties. 

Intense selling in metal, IT and capital goods stocks also dampened market sentiment, traders said. 

In a bearish session, the 30-share BSE Sensex further dropped 503.76 points, or 0.60 percent, to settle at 83,313.93. 

During the day, it tanked 666.07 points, or 0.79 percent, to 83,151.62. 

A total of 2,447 stocks declined while 1,737 advanced and 158 remained unchanged on the BSE. 

The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 133.20 points, or 0.52 per cent, to end at 25,642.80. 

From the Sensex constituents, Eternal, Bharti Airtel, Bharat Electronics, ITC, Infosys, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and Asian Paints were among the major laggards.

