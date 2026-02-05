HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Blast in Meghalaya mine; 1 hurt, several feared trapped

Thu, 05 February 2026
One person was injured, and several labourers were feared trapped after an explosion occurred in a suspected illegal coal mine at a village in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district on Thursday, the police said. 

The incident occurred in the Thangsku area, Superintendent of Police Vikash Kumar said. 

"Our team has confirmed that the incident took place this morning, but the number of people inside was not confirmed," Kumar told PTI. 

Kumar said one person sustained injuries and was initially taken to a primary health centre before being referred to the state capital Shillong for better treatment. 

The police have sought assistance from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to carry out rescue operations at the site. 

"The SDRF team are yet to come," Kumar said. 

The explosion is suspected to have occurred during coal mining activities at the site, which is believed to be an illegal operation. 

Asked whether the mine was operating illegally, the police officer said, "Yes, it seems like that." He said the cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained, and an inquiry will be conducted. -- PTI

