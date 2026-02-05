HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Bizman stuck in Mum-Pune e-way traffic, takes helicopter

Thu, 05 February 2026
Share:
16:32
image
Pune-based industrialist Sudhir Mehta took a helicopter to return to the city after being stranded for eight hours on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway due to a massive traffic jam caused by an overturned gas tanker.
 
Commuters were stuck on the expressway for over 30 hours after the tanker accident on Tuesday evening, as it led to the suspension of traffic movement for safety reasons due to leakage of the highly flammable gas from the vehicle.
 
Sudhir Mehta, Chairman of Pinnacle Industries and EKA Mobility, in a post on X, said he took a helicopter to get back to Pune on Wednesday after being stuck for eight hours.

He also posted some aerial shots of the massive traffic jam on the expressway.
 
Reacting to the prolonged traffic disruption, he said such incidents highlight the need for better emergency preparedness on high-speed corridors like the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.
 
"Lacs of people are stuck on the #Mumbai #Pune expressway for the last 18 hours for "one gas tanker". For such emergencies, there should be planned exit points at different locations on the expressway which can be opened to allow vehicles to return," Mehta said in his post on Wednesday. 

Helipads cost less than Rs 10 lakh to build and require less than an acre of land. These should be made mandatory at various points near the expressway for emergency evacuation, he suggested.
 
Traffic on the Mumbai-bound carriageway of Mumbai-Pune Expressway was restored early on Thursday, 33 hours after the tanker overturned in the hilly Khandala Ghat section, officials said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Assault on PM: 'Lies, Rubbish, Preposterous'
Assault on PM: 'Lies, Rubbish, Preposterous'

'The prime minister didn't come to Parliament.''But the BJP MP is charging that you wanted to assault the prime minister.''Only a person who has the intellect and ideology of the BJP can come up with such bizarre charges.'

Had info Cong could carry out 'unexpected act': Birla
Had info Cong could carry out 'unexpected act': Birla

The Speaker thanked Modi for acceding to his request and avoiding unpleasant scenes in the Lok Sabha by not coming to the House on Wednesday.

LIVE! Bizman stuck in Mum-Pune e-way traffic, takes helicopter
LIVE! Bizman stuck in Mum-Pune e-way traffic, takes helicopter

BJP blocked Manmohan Singh's reply in 2004: Congress
BJP blocked Manmohan Singh's reply in 2004: Congress

Amid disruptions in the Lok Sabha, opposition parties are protesting the denial of speaking rights to the Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, during discussions on the President's address. The Congress party draws parallels to a similar...

'Unprecedented': LS approves Prez speech without PM's reply
'Unprecedented': LS approves Prez speech without PM's reply

The Congress recalled that on June 10, 2004, then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was prevented by the BJP from speaking on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO