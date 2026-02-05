HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Big insult to President of India, says Modi in RS

Thu, 05 February 2026
18:13
In the Lok Sabha, discussion on President's address could not take place. This is big insult to President of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. 

Taunting the Congress party, he said it only imagines projects, has nothing to do with implementation. 

Be it Nehru, Indira or the entire Congress, they consider citizens as problem; such people can only benefit their own families, he said in a sharp attack on the Opposition party and its leaders.   

"One of the MPs was saying a lot of things. His entire government is drowning in liquor. Their 'sheeshmahal' became a reason for hatred in every household...Be it Congress, TMC, DMK, Left - they were in power at the Centre for decades. They were also in power in states. But during their time, Bofors was mentioned when deals were discussed," Modi said.  

