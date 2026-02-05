HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Bengal govt moves resolution in assembly over 'hardships' due to SIR

Thu, 05 February 2026
Share:
15:24
image
The West Bengal government on Thursday moved a resolution  in the assembly over alleged hardships being faced by people due to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Moving the resolution under Rule 169, State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shovandeb Chattopadhyay claimed that the SIR process led to harassment of voters and the death of 107 people due to anxiety over the exercise.  

Criticising the Election Commission, he asserted it had "turned into a commission of harassment" ahead of the assembly polls in the state.

Speaker Biman Banerjee, however, rejected the proposal, contending that since the matter was pending before the apex court, the assembly could not deliberate on it. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Police arrest 5th suspect in Rohit Shetty firing case
LIVE! Police arrest 5th suspect in Rohit Shetty firing case

'Unprecedented': LS approves Prez speech without PM's reply
'Unprecedented': LS approves Prez speech without PM's reply

The Congress recalled that on June 10, 2004, then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was prevented by the BJP from speaking on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address.

'Death is...': Chilling details from Ghaziabad sisters' diary
'Death is...': Chilling details from Ghaziabad sisters' diary

"Death is better for us than your beatings. That is why we are committing suicide... Sorry Papa."

Not country I grew up in: Naseer after Mumbai Univ drops him
Not country I grew up in: Naseer after Mumbai Univ drops him

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has publicly criticized Mumbai University after being uninvited from a student event, citing concerns over freedom of expression and the current political climate.

Why LS was adjourned on Wednesday just before Modi's speech
Why LS was adjourned on Wednesday just before Modi's speech

The prime minister is now expected to speak on Thursday in the Rajya Sabha, where the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address has taken place without any disruption.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO