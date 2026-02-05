HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Al Falah University chairman arrested in forgery case

Thu, 05 February 2026
09:08
The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested Javad Ahmad Siddiqui, chairman of the Al Falah University, following two FIRs registered on a complaint by the University Grants Commission (UGC) after the Delhi Blast, an official said.
The action came after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had initiated proceedings in the matter.
The Crime Branch registered the cases over alleged irregularities and forgery related to the functioning of the private university after the blast near the Red Fort.
Siddiqui was produced before a local court, which granted four days of police custody for further questioning, the officer added. Further details awaited. -- PTI

