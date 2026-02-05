HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

5 Tejas jets ready for delivery to IAF: HAL

Thu, 05 February 2026
Share:
14:23
image
State-run aerospace behemoth Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) on Thursday said five Tejas light combat aircraft are fully ready for delivery to the Indian Air Force.
 
In February 2021, the defence ministry sealed a Rs 48,000 crore deal with HAL for the procurement of 83 Tejas Mk-1A jets for the IAF.
 
The delivery of the jets are facing delays primarily due to GE Aerospace missing several deadlines for supply of its aero engines to power the jets.
 
"The HAL confirms that five aircraft are fully ready for delivery, incorporating major contracted capabilities in accordance with the agreed specifications," a spokesperson of the aerospace major said.

"An additional nine aircraft have already been built and flown. Upon receipt of engines from GE, these aircraft will be made ready for delivery," the official said, adding all design and development issues identified are being addressed in an "expedited manner".

Tejas is a single-engine multi-role fighter aircraft capable of operating in high-threat air environments.

It has been designed to undertake the air defence, maritime reconnaissance and strike roles.
 
The spokesperson said the HAL is in active discussions with the Indian Air Force to deliver the aircraft at the earliest.
 
"The HAL has received five engines from GE as on date. The supply position from GE is positive, and the future delivery outlook aligns with HAL's delivery plans," she added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Police arrest 5th suspect in Rohit Shetty firing case
LIVE! Police arrest 5th suspect in Rohit Shetty firing case

'Unprecedented': LS approves Prez speech without PM's reply
'Unprecedented': LS approves Prez speech without PM's reply

The Congress recalled that on June 10, 2004, then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was prevented by the BJP from speaking on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address.

Not country I grew up in: Naseer after Mumbai Univ drops him
Not country I grew up in: Naseer after Mumbai Univ drops him

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has publicly criticized Mumbai University after being uninvited from a student event, citing concerns over freedom of expression and the current political climate.

Why LS was adjourned on Wednesday just before Modi's speech
Why LS was adjourned on Wednesday just before Modi's speech

The prime minister is now expected to speak on Thursday in the Rajya Sabha, where the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address has taken place without any disruption.

SC to hear PIL on election-time freebies by political parties
SC to hear PIL on election-time freebies by political parties

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in March seeking action against political parties that promise or distribute 'irrational freebies' before elections. The PIL argues that such practices unduly...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO