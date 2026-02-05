2 members of SFJ held from Delhi over pro-Khalistan graffiti

10:56

File image

Delhi Police has arrested two members allegedly linked to Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) for allegedly writing pro-Khalistan slogans at two locations in Delhi before the Republic Day, an official said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Baljinder, an ambulance driver in Delhi, and his associate Rohit alias Kirth, he said.

According to the police, the duo allegedly acted at the behest of Canada-based SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who promised them Rs 2 lakh to deface public places by writing graffiti in a bid to disturb communal harmony and create unrest in the city days before January 26.

"The accused wrote some pro-Khalistan graffiti at two separate locations in Delhi just before the Republic Day," a senior police officer said.

Investigations revealed that the conspiracy was allegedly hatched from Canada, where a close associate of Pannun coordinated with the accused, the officer said. The handler allegedly recruited Baljinder and Rohit for the job and remained in touch with them through encrypted communication platforms.

During questioning, Baljinder disclosed that he was lured by the promise of money and logistical support, while Rohit assisted him in identifying locations and executing the act, police said.

"The police are continuing to search for more people connected to Pannun and his network," the officer said. -- PTI