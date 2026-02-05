HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

16 killed in blast at illegal coal mine in Meghalaya; several trapped

Thu, 05 February 2026
Share:
18:35
image
At least 16 labourers were killed, and several others feared trapped following an explosion at an "illegal" coal mine in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district on Thursday, Director General of Police I Nongrang said. 

Rescue teams have been engaged in search operations, she said, adding that the incident occurred in the Thangsku area in the morning. 

"We have recovered 16 bodies so far. The exact number of labourers present inside the mine at the time of the explosion is yet to be ascertained. More people are feared trapped," she said. 

One person who sustained injuries in the blast was initially taken to Sutnga Primary Health Centre before being referred to a Shillong hospital for better treatment, East Jaintia Hills superintendent of police Vikash Kumar said. 

The explosion is suspected to have occurred during coal mining activities at the site, which is believed to be an illegal operation. 

Asked whether the mine was operating illegally, Kumar said, "Yes, it seems like that." He said the cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained, and an inquiry will be conducted. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Big insult to President of India, says Modi in RS
LIVE! Big insult to President of India, says Modi in RS

Assault on PM: 'Lies, Rubbish, Preposterous'
Assault on PM: 'Lies, Rubbish, Preposterous'

'The prime minister didn't come to Parliament.''But the BJP MP is charging that you wanted to assault the prime minister.''Only a person who has the intellect and ideology of the BJP can come up with such bizarre charges.'

How did Oppn bring nation to such state? PM hits out in RS
How did Oppn bring nation to such state? PM hits out in RS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Rajya Sabha, stating that the world is moving towards a new global order and that India has become a prominent voice for the Global South. He highlighted India's growing influence and trade deals.

India, US Trade Agreement Nears Completion
India, US Trade Agreement Nears Completion

India and the US are expected to sign the first phase of a bilateral trade agreement by mid-March, which will result in the US lowering import duties on Indian goods. India will then begin reducing import duties on certain US goods.

Gym owner Mohammed Deepak turns down Rs 2 lakh reward
Gym owner Mohammed Deepak turns down Rs 2 lakh reward

A gym owner in Kotdwar, India, unexpectedly gained national attention after standing up to Bajrang Dal activists who were pressuring a shopkeeper to change his store's name. He has since become a social media celebrity.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO