Woman murders boyfriend after he stops communicating with her

The incident took place at the rented accommodation of victim Kamta Prasad Suryavanshi (25) on Tuesday morning, said Summat Sahu, station house officer of Civil Lines police station.





The accused was identified as Roshni Suryavanshi who hails from Jhalmala village in Sipat area of the district.





As per preliminary investigation, Kamta, a resident of Karra village in Ratanpur area of the district, worked as a waiter in a restaurant near Mangla Chowk in Bilaspur.





He lived in a rented house in Shubham Vihar with two others.





He befriended Roshni, who worked in a hotel, through Instagram some time ago. The two began meeting regularly, SHO Sahu said.





But a few days ago, Kamta blocked Roshni's mobile number and stopped responding to her messages on Instagram, the official said.





Suspecting that he had developed a relationship with another woman, Roshni landed at his house at around 11 am on Tuesday and an argument broke out between the two as she asked him why he had blocked her number.





There was a scuffle, during which the woman, who had carried a vegetable-cutting knife with her, allegedly stabbed him in the chest, the official said.





Kamta's roommates were present when the incident took place. He was declared dead before admission at hospital. -- PTI

A 22-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her boyfriend in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur city after he blocked her mobile number and stopped responding to her messages, police said on Wednesday.