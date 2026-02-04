12:05

Dr S Jaishankar with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent





Raut stated that with this new trade deal between the United States and India. Raising concern over the Indian farmers' economic growth and well-being, he underlined that now the US can sell their agriculture products in the Indian farmers' market at cheaper rates, which will directly affect the Indian farmers.





"With this trade deal, the US has nearly bought India. They say it is a victory, but how is it a victory? 18 per cent tariff is now fixed, which was 3 per cent previously... The agricultural products from America will enter the Indian agricultural market with a 0 per cent tariff. This includes all grains, fruits, and dairy products. Our farmers work hard, toiling day and night to produce these goods, and now America will sell its products in our market at low prices. What will happen to our farmers then? Will they commit suicide...? It's like they've practically sold off the country..." he said.





The India-US trade agreement, reducing the tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent, triggered a political row in the country. The Congress has questioned claims that agriculture and dairy have been protected, sought clarity on tariff reductions to 18 per cent from 25 per cent, and raised concerns over US President Donald Trump's claims that India may reduce tariffs to zero on certain American goods and purchase USD 500 billion of US energy, technology, agricultural, coal, and many other products. These claims are yet to be confirmed by the Centre. -- PTI

