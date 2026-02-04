HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
UK aviation body seeks explanation from Air India over Dreamliner safety breach

Wed, 04 February 2026
23:52
File image
File image
The UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has sought an urgent explanation from Air India regarding a Boeing 787 Dreamliner that departed from London on Sunday with a suspected faulty fuel switch, according to a Reuters report quoting official correspondence.

The aviation regulator, in a letter addressed to the airline on Tuesday, warned of potential regulatory action against Air India and its Dreamliner fleet should the carrier fail to provide a comprehensive response within seven days, the report said.

The aircraft in question was reportedly grounded for mandatory safety inspections immediately upon its arrival in India. The vessel operated the London-India leg despite existing concerns over the integrity of its fuel system components, the report said.

