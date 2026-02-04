Tremors felt in Kolkata after earthquake hits Myanmar, Bangladesh, Tibet

09:25





Locals reported feeling tremors after their surroundings began shaking, after which they realised there was an earthquake. Speaking to ANI, Mrityunjay Das said he saw things shaking, which led him to realise an earthquake was occurring.





"We felt the tremors. Later, we felt that the lamp and chair had moved from their position, which is when we got to know that there was an earthquake," he said. Another local said he felt a jerk at his shop, "A little while ago, when I was in the shop, I felt a sudden jerk. Later, I got to know that there was an earthquake." -- ANI

Tremors were felt in parts of Kolkata following reports of an earthquake in neighbouring countries, such as Myanmar, Bangladesh and Tibet, on Tuesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).