Sensitive sector like agriculture taken care of: Piyush

"After this, President Trump announced the reduction in tariff to 18%. I would like to emphasise on the fact that this tariff is lower than the US tariff on several competitor nations...I would like to reiterate to this august House that in the sector of fertiliser and agriculture, India's sensitiveness has been take care of.





"This agreement will provide new opportunities to small and medium businessmen, MSMEs, industrialists, skilled workers and industries. This will simplify the reach to advanced technologies and help in realising India's 'Make in India for the World', 'Design in India for the World' and 'Innovate in India for the World'.





"This historic and structural Agreement is a major step towards strengthening India-US relations and advancing our journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047.





"This also reflects the strong connection between two of the biggest democratic nations in the world, they are natural partners and are working together for shared prosperity...In respect of the opportunities for future trade between the two nations, MPs will understand that to a great extent, India and America are supplementary economies of each other. As India is advancing on the path of Viksit Bharat, it will be important to enhance our capability in energy, aviation, data centres, nuclear energy and several other areas.





"America is a leading nation in these sectors. So, it is natural for us to focus on the trade opportunities in these sectors with which there will be expansion in not just our purchasing but also in our exports." -- ANI

India-US Trade Agreement: In the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Piyush Goyal says, "On 2nd February 2026, PM and US President Donald Trump held a telephonic conversation on several matters of bilateral and international importance.