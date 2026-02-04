HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rupee falls 11 paise to close at 90.43 against US dollar

Wed, 04 February 2026
Share:
19:17
image
The rupee depreciated 11 paise to 90.43 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, after a sharp rally in the previous trading session following India-US trade deal announcement, on suspected dollar buying by corporates and importers. 

Forex traders said despite the positive sentiment after the India-US trade deal, caution still remains as there is no signed or officially released trade agreement yet -- no framework text or final documentation. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 90.35 and touched an early high of 90.26 and a low of 90.54 against the greenback. 

The domestic unit finally settled at 90.43 (provisional), down by 11 paise from its previous close. 

On Tuesday, the Indian rupee emerged as the best-performing Asian currency, registering a record gain of 117 paise or 1.28 percent in a single trading session to settle at 90.32 against the US dollar, after India and the US agreed to a trade deal. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pak terrorist killed in fresh encounter in J-K's Kishtwar
LIVE! Pak terrorist killed in fresh encounter in J-K's Kishtwar

Ahead of Modi's reply, Lok Sabha adjourned amid disruption
Ahead of Modi's reply, Lok Sabha adjourned amid disruption

Just ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply to the debate on Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, the Chair adjourned the House for the day soon after it reassembled at 5 pm.

Over 2.5 cr Aadhaar numbers deactivated. Here's why
Over 2.5 cr Aadhaar numbers deactivated. Here's why

The Unique Identification Authority of India has deactivated Aadhaar numbers of over 2.5 crore deceased persons to prevent misuse of the identity document, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

IndiGo to suspend Copenhagen flights, reduce UK services
IndiGo to suspend Copenhagen flights, reduce UK services

IndiGo is adjusting its long-haul flight schedule, including suspending services to Copenhagen, due to airspace uncertainties and airport congestion. The airline will also reduce flights to London and Manchester.

Save democracy: Mamata argues SIR case in person in SC
Save democracy: Mamata argues SIR case in person in SC

Banerjee is personally present in court room one along with her lawyers. A gate pass was issued in the chief minister's name on Tuesday.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO