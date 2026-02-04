Rupee falls 11 paise to close at 90.43 against US dollar

19:17





Forex traders said despite the positive sentiment after the India-US trade deal, caution still remains as there is no signed or officially released trade agreement yet -- no framework text or final documentation.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 90.35 and touched an early high of 90.26 and a low of 90.54 against the greenback.





The domestic unit finally settled at 90.43 (provisional), down by 11 paise from its previous close.





On Tuesday, the Indian rupee emerged as the best-performing Asian currency, registering a record gain of 117 paise or 1.28 percent in a single trading session to settle at 90.32 against the US dollar, after India and the US agreed to a trade deal. -- PTI

The rupee depreciated 11 paise to 90.43 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, after a sharp rally in the previous trading session following India-US trade deal announcement, on suspected dollar buying by corporates and importers.