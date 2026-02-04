Punjab: 2 held for murder of man accused in killing of Goldy Brar's cousin

23:44





The arrested accused have been identified as Baltej Singh, alias Bunty, a resident of Faridkot and Mangat Singh alias Max, a resident of Fazilka.





The police also recovered a motorcycle and a car used in the commission of the crime.





According to senior superintendent of police of SAS Nagar, Harmandeep Hans, the victim, Gurwinder Singh, was an accused in the 2020 murder of a cousin of gangster Goldy Brar.





He was shot dead by two assailants on January 28 while he was going to a court with his wife for a hearing in an opium recovery case.





The attackers fired several rounds, killing him on the spot, the SSP said.





Following this incident, the Mohali police booked foreign-based gangster Goldy Brar.





The victim's wife and complainant, Amardeep Kaur, had told the police that she suspected Brar's involvement as he had allegedly been threatening her husband. -- PTI

