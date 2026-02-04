HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Parents blame mobile phone addiction for girls' death'

Wed, 04 February 2026
10:21
Update: Three minor sisters died after allegedly jumping off the balcony of a ninth-floor flat in Ghaziabad early on Wednesday, police said. Assistant Commissioner of Police (Shalimar Garden) Atul Kumar Singh said the police received information around 2.15 am. The girls allegedly jumped off the balcony of their ninth-floor apartment in Bharat City, located under the Teela Mor police station area.     

On reaching the spot, the police found that the three girls --Nishika (16), Prachi (14) and Pakhi (12) -- daughters of Chetan Kumar, lying on the ground with fatal injuries.

They were rushed by ambulance to a hospital in Loni, where doctors declared them dead on arrival, the ACP said. 

The police have initiated legal proceedings and are investigating the circumstances leading to the incident, officials said.  

Speaking to Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff, ACP Singh said, "The girls were irregular in studies. They had stopped going to school too." 

"The parents are blaming their addiction to mobile phones for their deaths. They tried to convince the children to give up the phones but they somehow managed to get the phone back."

"The girls were irregular in studies. They had stopped going to school too."

