'Parents blame mobile phone addiction for girls' death'

On reaching the spot, the police found that the three girls --Nishika (16), Prachi (14) and Pakhi (12) -- daughters of Chetan Kumar, lying on the ground with fatal injuries.





They were rushed by ambulance to a hospital in Loni, where doctors declared them dead on arrival, the ACP said.





The police have initiated legal proceedings and are investigating the circumstances leading to the incident, officials said.





Speaking to Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff, ACP Singh said, "The girls were irregular in studies. They had stopped going to school too."





"The parents are blaming their addiction to mobile phones for their deaths. They tried to convince the children to give up the phones but they somehow managed to get the phone back."

