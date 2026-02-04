HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Pak terrorist killed in fresh encounter in J-K's Kishtwar

Wed, 04 February 2026
19:23
A suspected Pakistani terrorist was killed in an ongoing operation in the snow-bound higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district Wednesday evening, officials said. 

This was the fifth encounter in Chatroo belt over the past 18 days as the Army and police continued their search for a group of terrorists affiliated with Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit. 

"In the continuing search and elimination of terrorists in the Kishtwar region, where the hunt has already led to several contacts in the dense forests and challenging terrain, a contact was re-established with the terrorists on the run in the ongoing joint operation (Trashi-I), by the troops of Counter-Insurgency Force Delta, White Knight Corps, J&K Police and CRPF at around 5.45 pm today in the general area of Dichhar, Kishtwar. One terrorist has been successfully neutralised. Operation is in progress," Army's White Knight Corps said in a post on X. 

The officials said the latest encounter started when a joint search party were carrying out searches in Sanjinala-Dichhar in Chingam forest. -- PTI

