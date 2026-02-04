Padma Shri awardee travel writer Hugh Gantzer cremated in Mussoorie

17:33

Padma Shri awardee travel writer Hugh Gantze





Gantzer passed away on Tuesday at the age of 94 at his residence, 'Oakbrook'.





Besides his family and friends, Indian Navy officers were also present at the cemetery on Camel Back Road in Mussoorie to bid farewell to Gantzer.





A guard of honour was given to his coffin before it was laid to rest.





Born in Patna in 1931, Gantzer retired from the Indian Navy as a Commander.





He and his wife, Colleen, gained considerable fame as travel writers and authored more than 30 books.





His wife passed away in 2024 at the age of 90. In 2025, the Gantzer couple was awarded the Padma Shri.





However, due to ill health, Gantzer could not personally receive the award, after which the state's Home Secretary, Shailesh Bagoli, presented him with the award at his residence. -- PTI

Renowned travel writer and Padma Shri recipient Hugh Gantzer was cremated in Mussoorie on Wednesday.