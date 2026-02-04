HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Oppn parties to meet tomorrow over Parl session startegy

Wed, 04 February 2026
22:43
A meeting of opposition parties has been called for Thursday morning to discuss strategy for the parliamentary session amid repeated disruptions in the House, according to the sources.

The meeting is scheduled to be held at 10 AM in Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge's room in the Parliament building.

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being "scared" and avoiding Parliament, saying he does not want to face the truth on national security, as a major standoff erupted in the House over Gandhi's references to former Army Chief General MM Naravane's unpublished memoir on the 2020 China border crisis.

PM Modi was expected to reply to the motion of thanks on the President's address in the Lok Sabha at 5 PM on Wednesday, but the House was adjourned till February 5, following repeated disruptions and uproar by Opposition members.In a post shared on X, Gandhi wrote, "As I said, PM Modi won't come to Parliament because he is scared and doesn't want to face the truth.

"He also shared a video from outside the Parliament premises, saying, "I don't think the PM will have the guts to come in the Lok Sabha today because if he comes, I'm going to give him this (General MM Naravane) book. So if PM comes, I will go physically and hand him this book so he can read it, and he will know what his truth is, and the country will also know about the same."

Earlier in the day, Gandhi said he would present Prime Minister Modi with General Naravane's book, claiming it reveals how political leadership left the Army to act alone during the 2020 standoff with China in eastern Ladakh.In another post on X, he said the book was written by India's former Army Chief and not by any opposition leader or foreign author.

U19 WC semis: George's ton powers India into final
U19 WC semis: George's ton powers India into final

Aaron George delivered a match-winning masterclass, smashing a sensational century to steer India into the ICC U19 World Cup final with a record chase of 311 against Afghanistan in Harare on Wednesday.

India free to buy oil from any country: Russia amid US claims
India free to buy oil from any country: Russia amid US claims

The Kremlin has stated that India is free to purchase oil from any country, dismissing claims that India agreed to reduce Russian oil imports. Russia maintains that energy trade with India benefits both nations and contributes to...

Shinde remarks: Kamra, Andhare to face privileges committee
Shinde remarks: Kamra, Andhare to face privileges committee

Maharashtra legislative council's privileges committee has summoned comedian Kunal Kamra and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare for a hearing over alleged insulting remarks against Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The hearing has...

3 minor sisters, addicted to 'Korean lover game', die by suicide
3 minor sisters, addicted to 'Korean lover game', die by suicide

The police said the exact circumstances that led the sisters to take the extreme step are being investigated, and statements of family members are being recorded as part of the probe.

