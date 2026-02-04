HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Odisha to use AI, drones to deal with forest fires

Wed, 04 February 2026
21:40
File image
With forest fires emerging as a major challenge during summer, the Odisha Forest Department on Wednesday said it will take help of AI and drone cameras for early detection. 

Addressing a press conference in Bhubaneswar, newly appointed principal chief conservator of forests and chief of forest force K Murugesan said special emphasis has been laid on technological interventions to combat forest fires. 

"Artificial intelligence (AI) enabled cameras and drones are being used to detect fires at an early stage," he said. 

Along with the use of technologies, PCCF said 334 special protection teams have been deployed at various ranges and beat levels, who have been provided with more than 5,000 leaf blowers and other fire-fighting equipment. 

This apart, more than 631 training programmes are being conducted to enhance the skills of the personnel, while around 200 NDRF personnel have also been given special training in forest fire prevention, he said. 

Admitting that forest fire is a threat not only to forests, but also to the livelihood of people dependent on forests, the PCCF said, adding that according to last year's statistics, about 29,709 forest fire sites were identified in the state. 

"These incidents were caused by dry weather and human negligence due to dry leaves stored in the forest. However, due to satellite-based warnings and prompt action by forest officials, about 99.7 per cent of the incidents were controlled and the damage was minimised," he said. 

"Based on this success, special action plans have been prepared for all the districts of the state. Around 20,461 km long fire lines have been created to prevent the spread of fire in forests," the officer said. -- PTI

