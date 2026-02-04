HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Mumbai book event with activist Anand Teltumbde cancelled on police orders

Wed, 04 February 2026
Organisers of Mumbai's Kala Ghoda Arts Festival have cancelled a book discussion featuring scholar and civil rights activist Anand Teltumbde following instructions from the Mumbai Police, according to a report by Scroll.in and Newslaundry.

Participants in the session were also asked to delete all social media posts related to the event. The Kala Ghoda Arts Festival, which began on January 31 and is scheduled to conclude on February 8.

The festival is organised in collaboration with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Maharashtra state tourism department and UNESCO. 

The panel discussion, titled Incarcerated: Tales from Behind Bars, was originally scheduled for February 8 but was moved to February 5 at Teltumbde's request, sources said. 

Besides Teltumbde, the session was to feature journalist and author Neeta Kolhatkar, whose book The Feared: Conversations with Eleven Political Prisoners explores the experiences of incarcerated activists. Scroll.in editor Naresh Fernandes was slated to moderate the discussion. Read more here. 

