HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Matter of happiness Sunetra go to be Dy CM: Sharad Pawar

Wed, 04 February 2026
Share:
11:11
image
NCP (SP) head Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was not part of merger discussions between the two Nationalist Congress Party factions and therefore had no right to comment on them. 

Speaking to reporters in Baramati, the former Union minister claimed that NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil and his nephew and NCP chief Ajit Pawar had been leading the merger talks. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash at Baramati in Pune district on January 28. 

After his death, Sharad Pawar and other leaders of his party claimed that merger talks were in advanced stages and Ajit Pawar had finalised February 12 as the date to announce reunification between the rival factions. 

CM Fadnavis, however, said if the merger talks were really in progress, then Ajit Pawar would have shared details with him. Asked about Fadnavis's remarks, Sharad Pawar said, "I do not understand, what right he has to mention my name? As he was nowhere in the merger talks, he has no right to comment on it." 

He said that NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil and NCP head Ajit Pawar had been leading the merger talks. Asked if the merger will take place now, Sharad Pawar said that currently their priority is to support each other and then decide how to go ahead. "As far as political discussions are concerned, we are not talking to anyone," he added.

To a question on the appointment of Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra as deputy CM after his demise, the senior Pawar said it is a matter of happiness and satisfaction that she got the opportunity to serve in the post. He, however, denied having any knowledge about a memorial for Ajit Pawar being planned on the premises of Vidya Pratishtan, the educational institution founded by the Pawar family in Baramati. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Every session! Why fear debate?: Priyanka on suspensions
LIVE! Every session! Why fear debate?: Priyanka on suspensions

Mamata reaches SC, seeks to argue SIR case in person
Mamata reaches SC, seeks to argue SIR case in person

Banerjee is personally present in court room one along with her lawyers. A gate pass was issued in the chief minister's name on Tuesday.

3 minor sisters, addicted to 'Korean lover game', die by suicide
3 minor sisters, addicted to 'Korean lover game', die by suicide

Speaking to Rediff.com, the police official said, "The girls were irregular in studies. They had stopped going to school too."

Sindoor Inspires Rise In Defence Budget
Sindoor Inspires Rise In Defence Budget

'If you go by the capital expenditure, this is a good defence budget. But we will have to see if the government can keep defence spending at 2 per cent or higher in 2027-2028.'

Hugh And Colleen Gantzer Showed India To The World
Hugh And Colleen Gantzer Showed India To The World

'The culture of mankind has been spread by the travel gene which pushes one in five people to have the curiosity to move to unknown destinations.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO