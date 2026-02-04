Matter of happiness Sunetra go to be Dy CM: Sharad Pawar

11:11





Speaking to reporters in Baramati, the former Union minister claimed that NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil and his nephew and NCP chief Ajit Pawar had been leading the merger talks. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash at Baramati in Pune district on January 28.





After his death, Sharad Pawar and other leaders of his party claimed that merger talks were in advanced stages and Ajit Pawar had finalised February 12 as the date to announce reunification between the rival factions.





CM Fadnavis, however, said if the merger talks were really in progress, then Ajit Pawar would have shared details with him. Asked about Fadnavis's remarks, Sharad Pawar said, "I do not understand, what right he has to mention my name? As he was nowhere in the merger talks, he has no right to comment on it."





He said that NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil and NCP head Ajit Pawar had been leading the merger talks. Asked if the merger will take place now, Sharad Pawar said that currently their priority is to support each other and then decide how to go ahead. "As far as political discussions are concerned, we are not talking to anyone," he added.





To a question on the appointment of Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra as deputy CM after his demise, the senior Pawar said it is a matter of happiness and satisfaction that she got the opportunity to serve in the post. He, however, denied having any knowledge about a memorial for Ajit Pawar being planned on the premises of Vidya Pratishtan, the educational institution founded by the Pawar family in Baramati. -- PTI

